Saturday, November 18, 2023
Pipe failure investigated near recreation center in The Villages

By David Towns

A pipe failure prompted a large response as the situation was investigated near a recreation center in The Villages.

A large number of personnel, including those from The Villages Public Safety Department, were at the scene early in the morning on Friday and blocked off a section of St. Charles Place near the Allamanda Recreation Center.

A large crew investigated the pipe failure Friday morning near the Allamanda Recreation Center.

Sumter County officials confirmed subsidence at the site was caused by a pipe failure.

By late in the day, a crew from Flotech was still at the scene. Flotech specializes in valve repairs for pipes. Traffic reopened in both directions later in the day.

A crew from Flotech was at the scene late Friday on St. Charles Place.
A Sumter County Public Works employee set up a barricade on the sidewalk along St. Charles Place
A Sumter County Public Works employee set up a barricade on the sidewalk along St. Charles Place.

Red tape, Community Watch’s bright green cones and barricades were set up along more than 200 feet of the street to keep walkers, cars and golf carts away from the area where the subsidence occurred. The recreation center remains open and no activities were impacted. 

