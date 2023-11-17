73.6 F
Friday, November 17, 2023
Suspect captured after crashing stolen truck at I-75 overpass in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Todd Anthony Williams Jr.

A suspect was captured after crashing a stolen truck at the Interstate 75 overpass in Wildwood.

Todd Anthony Williams Jr., 34, of Dade City, at about noon Tuesday was at the wheel of the red 2010 Ford pickup which had been reported stole in Citrus County and was believed to be traveling on State Road 44 toward Sumter County, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy caught up to the truck near the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood and activated his emergency lights. The truck sped toward the I-75 southbound onramp and went around several vehicles that were waiting to turn onto I-75. The truck hit a steep ramp-style embankment in what appeared to be an effort to evade law enforcement.

The truck launched about six feet in the air, causing “severe damage” to the vehicle, the report said. The truck continued on at a low rate of speed due to the damage. In the interest of public safety, the deputy terminated the chase.

A short time later, another deputy recovered the vehicle about one-quarter mile away, crashed in the woods. The pickup, which was still running and in gear, was stuck in thick mud, and there were fresh footprints nearby. Deputies found Williams in a nearby home, hiding behind a washer and dryer.

He was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Upon his release Thursday from the hospital, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on numerous charges including vehicle theft, burglary and fleeing to elude law enforcement. His bond was set at $24,000.

