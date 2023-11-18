Attorney general offers 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

This week, with the holiday season quickly approaching, I released my 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

This time of year, many consumers are looking for big shopping deals to buy the perfect holiday gifts, such as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, scammers may try to exploit this hustle and bustle to steal your joy and money.

Our Holiday Consumer Protection Guide provides information about avoiding scams when buying gifts in-person, as well as:

Tips about secure online shopping practices, protecting personal information and dealing with disputes;

How to avoid gift card scams, including the need to inspect gift cards for tampering before making a purchase;

Advice for avoiding charity fraud, such as verifying the legitimacy of charities to ensure donations are going to the intended causes; and

A list of recently recalled products from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to keep families safe from potentially hazardous items.

Check out our guide at MyFloridaLegal.com before you start your holiday shopping.

By looking out for scams, we can make this holiday season safer and more enjoyable for all.

Happy Holidays, Florida!

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.