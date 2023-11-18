70.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Bicyclist seriously injured when hit by golf cart in The Villages

By Staff Report

A bicyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a golf cart in The Villages.

David Buechele, 51, of Wildwood, said he was riding his bicycle at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the multi-modal path near the Village of Richmond entrance gate when he was hit by a golf cart that fled the scene. The driver of the golf cart was said to be wearing an orange/yellow shirt and he had white hair, according to witnesses.

David Buechele posted this photo on social media, showing his injuries from the crash

Those who witnessed the crash came to Buechele’s aid and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital.

