Bicyclist seriously injured when hit by golf cart in The Villages

A bicyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a golf cart in The Villages.

David Buechele, 51, of Wildwood, said he was riding his bicycle at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the multi-modal path near the Village of Richmond entrance gate when he was hit by a golf cart that fled the scene. The driver of the golf cart was said to be wearing an orange/yellow shirt and he had white hair, according to witnesses.

Those who witnessed the crash came to Buechele’s aid and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital.