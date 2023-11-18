James Henry Mott, 75, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday November 10th, 2023.

im, Lefty, or Grandpa One Arm as he was known by friends and family, was born and raised in Newburgh, NY and retired from the City of Newburgh Department of Public Works after a Snow Blower Accident that took his right arm and part of his left foot.

Jimmy always amazed everyone he met because he didn’t let his injury stop him from doing the things he loved to do, whether it be tinkering with an engine, fishing, hunting, or videotaping anything he could. He moved to Florida in 2005 to escape the cold winters of New York.

Jimmy is predeceased by his mother Margaret Mott, his father William Mott, his brother Robert Mott, and his brother Paul Mott. Jim leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer Perugino, her husband Frank and their children Nicole, Brooke and Frankie from Newburgh, Ny. Jim also leaves behind his son James T. Mott and his children Sonia and Evan Mott from Whittier, California

Jim is survived by his sister Pam Mott of Florida, and numerous beloved Nieces and Nephews. Jim is also survived by his great group of friends who became family when they adopted him as their own, Jennifer and Joseph Tallarico and their boys Anthony and Joey.

Jim loved everyone in his life in his own special way and would be there to help anyone and everyone with any task. We will be honoring his wishes and celebrating his life privately at his request and the request of his loved ones.