Apartment dweller with 19 unpaid tickets jailed when caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
A resident of the Lake Sumter Apartments who has 19 unpaid tickets was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel.

Latoya Patricia Figuero, 33, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Ford SUV at 9:15 a.m. Monday heading south on Old Dixie Highway approaching West McClendon Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer was familiar with the vehicle due to “previous encounters” and knew Figuero did not have a valid license.

During a traffic stop, Figuero admitted her license was suspended. She claimed she was trying to get it reinstated. A records check revealed the New York native was convicted of driving while license suspended on April 19 and Nov. 13.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

