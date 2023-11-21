Randy Howard Wilson, 67, of Fruitland Park, FL, went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2023. Randy was born on October 31, 1956 in Lancaster, PA, to his loving parents; Howard and Dorothy (McMinn) Wilson.

Randy married his beloved wife, Penny on April 15, 2000. They moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia and eventually to Florida in 2011. Randy was a devout member of Whitney Baptist Church for over 5 years and a very social and active member within his community. He enjoyed his work for the last 4 years as a crossing guard for the Fruitland Park Elementary School as well as his role as Santa Claus in his church during the holidays.

Randy loved his truck and his grandchildren. He was a dedicated and faithful man. He will be missed and remembered fondly for his giving and selfless nature by his friends and family.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Penny, his father; Howard, his two children: Brandon and his wife Christina and Stephanie and her husband Chad, two brothers; Robert Wilson and his wife Beth of Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Wilson of Maryland, a sister; Bridget Taylor of North Carolina, as well as four grandchildren: Avery Hawley. Nathaniel Hawley, Lance Hawley, and Parker Wilson.

Randy is preceded in death by his mother, and a grandson, Alex.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00pm at Whitney Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in loving memory of Randy to Whitney Baptist Church 32630 N Whitney Road, Leesburg, FL 34748.