Wildwood man allegedly inflicts bloody nose on girl who wouldn’t share cotton candy

A Wildwood man allegedly inflicted a bloody nose on a little girl who wouldn’t share her cotton candy.

Leroy Snow Jr., 60, was arrested Tuesday night when he attacked the girl who refused to share the cotton candy with him and his wife, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native told deputies the little girl was “being disrespectful.” He went into her bedroom and grabbed her by the arm, pulling her into the living room. Snow, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, threw the girl to the ground and punched her in the face, leaving her with injuries to her nose and lip, the report said.

The incident was captured on home surveillance and witnessed by a 14-year-old, the report noted.

Snow was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.