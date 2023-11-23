63.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Wildwood man allegedly inflicts bloody nose on girl who wouldn’t share cotton candy

By Staff Report
Leroy Snow
Leroy Snow Jr.

A Wildwood man allegedly inflicted a bloody nose on a little girl who wouldn’t share her cotton candy.

Leroy Snow Jr., 60, was arrested Tuesday night when he attacked the girl who refused to share the cotton candy with him and his wife, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native told deputies the little girl was “being disrespectful.” He went into her bedroom and grabbed her by the arm, pulling her into the living room. Snow, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, threw the girl to the ground and punched her in the face, leaving her with injuries to her nose and lip, the report said.

The incident was captured on home surveillance and witnessed by a 14-year-old, the report noted.

Snow was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave the bunnies in my yard alone!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident weighs on deed compliance violations.

Guest says he’s never had to show ID at pools

A visitor to The Villages reports that he’s never been asked to show an ID at the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Pennecamp resident ‘hurt’ by comments on recent letter

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he is “‘hurt” by comments on recent Letter to the Editor which was published in Villages-News.com.

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

Photos