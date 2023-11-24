59.4 F
The Villages
Friday, November 24, 2023
Arraignment set for The Villages sales rep facing DUI charge after crash

By Staff Report
Robert Bradley Bickel
Robert “Brad” Bickel

An arraignment has been set for a  Properties of The Villages sales representative who was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic crash.

Robert Bradley Bickel, 58, who lives in the Perry Villas near the Eisenhower Recreation Center, will be arraigned Dec. 20 in Sumter County Court on a charge of driving under the influence.

He remains free on $1,000 bond. In addition to the drunk driving charge, he was ticketed for careless driving.

He was driving a white passenger car at about 9 p.m. Sunday when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Bailey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. His car keys were on the hood of his vehicle.

The Ohio native was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, some of which took place at the nearby Lake Miona Recreation Center parking lot. He missed the heel-to-toe requirement “on every step” and had difficulty keeping his balance during other exercises. He provided breath samples that measured .169 and .167 blood alcohol content.

Bickel, who goes by “Brad Bickel” in his biography on The Villages website, states in the bio that he moved to The Villages to be closer to his parents, who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in 2011. The bio also indicates he grew up in northeast Ohio, where he obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Akron and later earned an MBA from Cleveland State University.

