Sunday, November 26, 2023
Villagers will have chance to preview plan to reduce congestion on I-75

By Staff Report

Villagers will have chance to preview proposed improvements aimed at reducing congestion on Interstate 75 in a meeting next month in The Villages.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host the meeting from 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Savannah Center.

Studies are being conducted for I-75 from south of State Road 44 to State Road 200 and from State Road Road 200 to State Road 326 in Sumter and Marion counties.

This map shows the sections of I 75 where the work is to take place
This map shows the sections of I-75 where the work is to take place.

To reduce congestion and improve reliability on I-75, FDOT is studying the possibility of adding an auxiliary lane between interchanges. Improvements to several interchanges are also being proposed.

You can review the documents in advance at https://www.cflroads.com/project/452074-2

A virtual option of this meeting will be available at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at GoToWebinar. Interested persons may join from a computer, tablet, or mobile device. For this option, advance registration is required by visiting bit.ly/fdotmeetingrsvp. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. 

