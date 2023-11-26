65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have designated walking paths and people can run or jog down streets. We have bikes that think they own everything. They use the cart paths, streets, county roads and break just about every traffic law. The cart paths should be just that! Cart paths.
If walkers would stay off the path when golf carts are coming that may work and if bikes not able to hold 20 mph should use the street, traffic would flow easier and with less accidents. This is the equivalent to a three-lane road – right lane doing 30 mph, center lane 50 mph, and left lane 70 mph. Walkers and bikers should stay off or at least out of the way of a 20 mph cart so they don’t have to slow up or dodge out of the way.

Thomas Snider
Village of DeSoto

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Community Watch cannot or will not report violations

A reader points out that Community Watch cannot or will not report violations when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun spoils fun of Sunday crossword puzzle

A Village of Rio Grande resident is not happy about The Villages Daily Sun spoiling the fun of the crossword puzzle in Sunday’s edition.

Let’s not turn The Villages into a tacky neighborhood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident stands up for the deed compliance process in The Villages.

DeSantis pushing dangerous bill targeting Florida LGBTQ community

The president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, in a Letter to the Editor warns that the DeSantis administration is behind dangerous new legislation.

Republicans should be pro-choice

A reader from Port Charlotte makes the argument that Republicans should be pro-choice. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos