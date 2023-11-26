Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

To the Editor:

We have designated walking paths and people can run or jog down streets. We have bikes that think they own everything. They use the cart paths, streets, county roads and break just about every traffic law. The cart paths should be just that! Cart paths.

If walkers would stay off the path when golf carts are coming that may work and if bikes not able to hold 20 mph should use the street, traffic would flow easier and with less accidents. This is the equivalent to a three-lane road – right lane doing 30 mph, center lane 50 mph, and left lane 70 mph. Walkers and bikers should stay off or at least out of the way of a 20 mph cart so they don’t have to slow up or dodge out of the way.

Thomas Snider

Village of DeSoto