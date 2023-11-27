59 F
The Villages
Monday, November 27, 2023
Hit-and-run suspect nabbed at shopping plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report
A hit-and-run suspect was nabbed at a shopping plaza in The Villages.

Tiea Maurine Wilson, 40, of Belleview, was arrested Sunday when her white Dodge Dakota pickup was spotted at Magnolia Plaza.

The previous day, she had been involved in an accident on Clay Drain Road in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After the accident, Wilson continued to drive for a quarter of a mile. She stopped, turned around, drove by the accident scene and kept going, the report said. A photo was taken and captured her license plate number.

When she was stopped by police the following day near The Villages Golf Cars at Magnolia Plaza, she admitted the upper arm of her driver’s side tire was broken and was causing her vehicle to “pull hard to the left,” the report said. There was fresh damage to the front driver’s side fender. Wilson said she thought shed “hit a bump or something” on Clay Drain Road.

She was arrested on a charge of hit and run. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

