48.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Hungry red-shouldered hawk scouring the Village of Newell

By Staff Report

This photograph was snapped the instant this hungry red-shouldered hawk spotted his breakfast in the Village of Newell. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Photos