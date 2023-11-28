Robert Hayen

Robert (Bob) Hayen passed from this crazy world on November 18, 2023. He was 76 years old and lived in The Villages, FL where he and his wife have resided for 19+ years.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY. Then as a young man his family moved to Hempstead, Long Island. He served in the Army infantry in Viet Nam from 1967 to 1969. When he returned stateside he started work with American Airlines as a ticket agent. He then moved up to a Passenger Service Manager at JFK airport. This is where he met and married his wife Chris. He then moved on to Americans headquarters. He became the Manager of Food and Beverage Operations. When headquarters moved to Texas so did he and his wife. He stayed with American Airlines for 34 years, where he made wonderful friends and thoroughly enjoyed life.

After retiring from American both he and Chris loved fly fishing, golf and RVing. They traveled extensively and enjoyed life to the fullest. One of his favorite pastimes during their working years was their weekend lake house and boat and the many lifelong friends that were made. He is survived by his wife Christine and his daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Matt Horseman and his 4-legged friend, Willow.

Bob will be buried at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on Thursday, December 7, 2023 10:30 AM. The family would prefer donations to Bob’s favorite charity, Tunnels to Towers, in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Life party will follow sometime in the months ahead, at his request.