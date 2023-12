A man convicted of the sex assault of a child has moved into a home in The Villages.

Shawn Lamar Voyles, 52, registered an address Friday at 829 Ramos Drive in the Village of Rio Grande, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The registration indicates he plans to live there permanently.

He was convicted in 2020 in Jefferson County, Colorado. He is scheduled to remain on sex offender probation through 2033.