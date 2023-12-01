Red-shouldered hawk sitting on street light in the Village of Pine Hills

This is a beautiful red-shouldered hawk that spends a lot of time sitting on a street light in the Village of Pine Hills. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
