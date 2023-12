Residents can check out a holiday lights show set to music in the Village of Lake Deaton.

Rick Rademacher has once again set up a magical Christmas lights display with music at his home at 3610 Quietwoods Drive. The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. every night through Jan. 7.

Are you ready for the holidays? Have you decked the halls? Is your pet dressed up and ready to go? Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com