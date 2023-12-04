72.6 F
Pharmacist in Mercedes arrested on DUI after straying too close to accident scene

By Staff Report
Gamal Abou Elwafa Omar
A pharmacist in a Mercedes was arrested on a drunk driving charge after straying too close to an accident scene.

Gamal Abou Elwafa Omar, 64, of Village Discount Pharmacy at Freedom Plaza in Wildwood, was driving a gray Mercedes sedan at about 11 p.m. Friday when he drove near the scene of an accident investigation on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The Mercedes turned north onto U.S. 301 and began “accelerating rapidly” before turning into the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station. The Mercedes sped between the diesel and gas pumps at about 25 miles per hour.

After cutting through the gas station’s parking lot, Omar headed back toward State Road 44 and an officer used his flashlight, indicating that the Mercedes should stop. Omar told police he was trying to go home after having dinner with friends. It appeared he had been drinking.

Village Discount Pharmacy at Freedom Plaza
Village Discount Pharmacy at Freedom Plaza on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County EMS was called to the scene after Omar said he is diabetic and had not taken his medication. EMS personnel conducted a blood glucose check, which was normal.

Omar refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

According to his biography with the American Health Council, Omar was living in Egypt when he moved to the United States and began studying at St. John’s University in New York. He earned a degree in pharmacy in 1996.

