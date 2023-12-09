Married New York City PD officers find sunnier life in Florida

This week, we continued our Sunshine Salute Sit-Down Series. In this latest interview, I sat down with Tampa International Airport Officers Angeliesse and Mike Nesterwitz.

The couple is now two of more than 230 former New York officers who answered the call to serve in the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. Angeliesse and Mike grew up in the Empire State — meeting and marrying each other while working for the New York City Police Department.

They soon realized, though, that in order to prosper together, a move was needed. They told me Florida provides the support and climate to continue their service, build a home and start a family.

Angeliesse and Mike then relocated to Tampa Bay and are happily serving together at the Tampa International Airport Police Department.

We have heard from many officers who moved from outside our state to become Florida heroes. To read and hear more stories in our Sunshine Salute Sit-Down Series, click here.

We launched our Be A Florida Hero initiative to highlight new benefits for law enforcement officers and recruit them to the Sunshine State. The program details the incentives for officers who choose to work in Florida and highlights available career opportunities throughout the state.

Officers like Angeliesse and Mike Nesterwitz who chose to serve here in our state, are helping us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.