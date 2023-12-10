77.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 10, 2023
DAR chapter in The Villages to mark anniversary of Boston Tea Party

By Staff Report

The year 2023 marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, a moment that forever changed the course of American history. On Dec 16, 1773, 5,000 men gathered for a final meeting about the controversial tea tax, resulting in Samuel Adams giving the signal that would start the Boston Tea Party. Colonists then marched from the meetinghouse to Griffin’s Wharf and dumped 340 chests of tea into the Boston Harbor.

The John Bartram Chapter of the DAR will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party at their monthly meeting with decorated with tea sets and tea sandwiches, and a variety of tea.

The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 15 at at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The meeting is open to the public.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. More than one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit www.johnbartram.com.

