South Sumter Middle School student has passion for computers and coding

The Sumter County School District has recognized the Sumter Career and Technical Education student of the month.

The CTE student of the month for December 2023 is Emanuel Moreno-Trejo from South Sumter Middle School. Emanuel Moreno-Trejo is a 7th grader at SSMS. Last year he successfully completed the Computer Science Discoveries 1 course and earned the Cyber Security Digital Tool Certificate. Currently, he is in Computer Science Discoveries 2 and has earned the Gaming Essentials Digital Tool Certificate.

Next year, Emanuel plans to complete the Coding Fundamentals course to earn the Programming & Logic Essentials Digital Tool Certificate. Emanuel has been a member of the Robotics Club for two years. He has become an expert coder and a helpful member of the team. He often guides and coaches his team members as they learn coding principles together. He has completed the most mission challenges for the team.

Emanuel is passionate about computer science and coding. He enjoys 3D printing and even codes robots in his spare time. In addition to these pursuits, he excels in academics and has consistently been an honor roll student throughout his time in school.

Emanuel recently completed a career path plan. His current career goal is to become an astrophysicist. He plans to attend the University of Florida to earn his degree in Aerospace Engineering while completing an internship at the Kennedy Space Center.

When nominating Emanuel for CTE student of the month, his teacher, Tiffany Ward, stated “(He) is an intelligent and kind student that does exceptionally well at representing our school and our school’s values. Emanuel is always working his hardest and is always eager to learn more.”

