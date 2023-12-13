New York native with criminal history nabbed for shoplifting at Publix

A New York native with a criminal history was nabbed for shoplifting at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Brian Scott McManigal, 64, of Belleview, entered the store at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and picked up a reusable Publix shopping bag, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He went to the deli and placed a sub sandwich valued at $9.59 in the bag. He poured a $1.79 soda from the fountain machine and placed a package of cookies valued at $5.29 in the bag. He also grabbed a Reese’s holiday basket, valued at $12.99 before walking out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

A Publix employee followed McManigal into the parking lot where he got into a silver Pontiac. A police officer arrived on the scene and took him into custody. A criminal history check revealed McManigal has had four criminal convictions for theft in New York. In addition, McManigal is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted of attempted rape in 1982 in New York.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on felony charge of theft. The charge was enhanced because of his previous convictions.