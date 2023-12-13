Properties of The Villages rep leads toy collection effort at sales center

A Properties of The Villages sales representative has pitched in to help the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Christmas program.

The sales rep, Greg Yoder, manned a table Tuesday afternoon filled with bundt cake in the drive-thru area behind the Properties of The Villages sales office at Lake Sumter Landing. He had contacted clients who had purchased homes from him and asked them to donate a toy to the sheriff’s Christmas program. He promised each client who came in a bundt cake when they donated to the program.

Yoder, who has lived in The Villages for 30 years, has set up each Christmas to collect toys and other items for the last four years. He said that “last year they had two truckloads of toys for the deputies.”

Captain Robert Siemer and Sgt. Adam Dodge were on the scene to thank each Villager as they helped collect donated toys.

Siemer, who has been district commander in The Villages for several years, said he is “always impressed by the generosity of Villagers.”

