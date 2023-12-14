63.3 F
Friday, December 15, 2023
CVS pharmacy in The Villages fined $4,000 after inspector finds trashy appearance

By Meta Minton

A CVS pharmacy in The Villages will be fined $4,000 after an inspector found it had a trashy appearance.

The Lady Lake code enforcement officer had been in the vicinity of the CVS on Avenida Central on Oct. 31 when she noticed standing stagnant water in the parking lot. The code enforcement walked over to the dumpster and detected a “bad odor.” There was shelving being stored in the dumpster area, trash outside of the dumpster and landscaping in poor condition.

This photo of trash outside the dumpster at the CVS pharmacy on Avenida Central was introduced as evidence at the hearing.

The Town of Lady Lake has had previous problems with this particular CVS, which led to it being classified a repeat violator.

During a hearing Thursday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall, a regional manager for CVS testified before Special Magistrate Joshua Bills and said the problems have been addressed. The CVS regional manager blamed transients for getting into the dumpster and spreading trash.

Fines were accruing at $500 per day during the time in which CVS was not in compliance from Oct. 31 through Nov. 8.

CVS is being fined $4,000 and payment is due Jan. 8.

