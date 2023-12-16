Demanding answers about exclusion of FSU from college playoffs

This week, my office launched an investigation to examine if the College Football Playoff Selection Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct leading to the Florida State Seminoles football team being left out of this year’s College Football Playoff.

Most of you know I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also Florida’s Attorney General and I know injustice when I see it.

Shockingly, what happened to the undefeated Seminoles after winning the ACC Championship has college football fans in Florida and across the nation wanting answers.

As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality—picking winners in the boardroom and not on the field. The stunning decision not only disappointed millions of fans, but it potentially cost FSU and the ACC millions of dollars.

The NCAA, conferences and the Committee are subject to antitrust laws. So, we are demanding answers—not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football.

To learn more about our investigation, click here.

This process won’t be quick, but every college football program, including the 13 D-1 schools in Florida, deserves to know if the Committee is stacking the deck.

In Florida, merit matters.



Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.