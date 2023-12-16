66.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Pennsylvania sex offender checks into popular hotel in The Villages

By Staff Report
Robert Mitchell
A Pennsylvania sex offender has checked into the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

Robert Mitchell, 80, checked in this past week at the hotel, according to sex offender registration information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He has registered it as a temporary address. He previously stayed at the Waterfront Inn earlier this year and in 2019.

Mitchell has lived since 2016 in Mulberry, Fla. in Polk County.

He was convicted in 2008 of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in Montgomery, Pa.

Mitchell drives a 2019 black four-door Chevrolet with the license plate number Y47QDI.

