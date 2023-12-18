54.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...

String of 171 fraud incidents ends with arrests at Lowe’s at Trailwinds Village

By Staff Report
Kameron James Jackson
Kameron James Jackson
Andre Antoine Walton
Andre Antoine Walton

A string of 171 fraud incidents ended with the arrest of two suspects at Lowe’s at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Andre Antoine Walton, 32, of Novi, Mich. was in a maroon Ford Expedition when he was stopped by an officer Thursday afternoon at the home improvement store, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center had relayed information about a report of a suspicious person.

Kameron James Jackson, 26, of Seattle, Wash. soon came walking out of the store. He claimed he did not know Walton, who had provided a false name to police. Both men were found to be in possession of multiple driver’s licenses with different names issued by different states.

Investigators from Lowe’s corporate fraud department indicated they have been working with a financial institution tracking the pair for three months. There have been nearly 200 incidents of fraud committed across the country by the two men, the report indicated. Numerous items from Lowe’s stores from throughout the state were found in the Ford Expedition, ranging from chainsaws and leaf blowers to beard balm and Old Spice deodorant. The value of the items found in the vehicle totaled nearly $3,000.

Both men were taken into custody on multiple charges of fraud. Due to the severity of the crimes believed to have been committed elsewhere and because the men were considered flight risks, they were booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Three hostages died because of Hamas

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his take on the Israel Defense Forces and the death of three hostages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

Photos