Wednesday, December 20, 2023
FB photo helps link Stonecrester to string of thefts at nearby Walmart

By Staff Report
Brenda Yonkman
Brenda Yonkman

A Facebook photo helped link a Stonecrester to a string of thefts at a nearby Walmart.

Brenda Carol Wonkman, 61, was arrested Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on six counts of theft.

The Michigan native is accused of visiting the Summerfield store over the past three months and failing to scan merchandise when proceeding through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report. The merchandise which went unscanned during the six shopping trips included a Shark vacuum cleaner, Michelob Ultra beer, Miller Lite beer, Mountain Dew, sour cream, salsa and other items. The incidents took place between Oct. 15 and Dec. 1. She used a debit card to pay for properly scanned items during the shopping trips.

A Walmart loss prevention officer retrieved Wonkman’s name from the debit card transactions and obtained a license plate number for her vehicle. The loss prevention officer cross referenced Wonkman’s name with Wonkman’s Facebook account and found that her photos from Facebook matched the woman caught on surveillance in the self-checkout aisle.

When Wonkman was arrested at her home, she denied stealing the items. She said they must not have been scanned properly. The arrest report indicated she has no previous theft convictions.

Wonkman was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released on $3,000 bond.

