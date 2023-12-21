68.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Mallard duck posing at Freedom Pointe in The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful male mallard duck was seen posing for visitors at Freedom Pointe here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

