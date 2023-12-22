Discharged patient arrested after refusal to leave Summerfield ER

A discharged patient was arrested after her refusal to leave the Summerfield ER facility.

Jeannine Marie Petrilak, 52, of Summerfield, was transported by ambulance to the medical facility on Monday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She received medical treatment and was discharged.

Petrilak left her exam room and went and sat in the lobby. She initially refused to leave and law enforcement was called. When a deputy arrived, she was seated outside on a bench. The deputy informed Petrilak she would have to leave or she would be arrested. She said she would “take the community service and wanted to go to jail.”

She was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Marion County Jail.