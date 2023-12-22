68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...

Discharged patient arrested after refusal to leave Summerfield ER

By Staff Report
Jeannine Petrilak
Jeannine Petrilak

A discharged patient was arrested after her refusal to leave the Summerfield ER facility.

Jeannine Marie Petrilak, 52, of Summerfield, was transported by ambulance to the medical facility on Monday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She received medical treatment and was discharged.

Petrilak left her exam room and went and sat in the lobby. She initially refused to leave and law enforcement was called. When a deputy arrived, she was seated outside on a bench. The deputy informed Petrilak she would have to leave or she would be arrested. She said she would “take the community service and wanted to go to jail.”

She was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Lack of amenities at southern end of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on the lack of amenities in the southern end of The Villages.

Colorado state judges are Trump haters

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the Colorado Supreme Court for its decision to take Trump off the state’s ballot.

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Photos