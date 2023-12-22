68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...

Villager’s daughter known for epic custody battle lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Susan Newman
Susan Newman

A Villager’s daughter known for an epic battle with her father over custody of her son has landed back behind bars

Susan Elizabeth Newman, 47, was booked without bond on multiple probation violations Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She is best known for the custody battle with her father. 

Charles Newman was barred from his residence in 2018 after Susan Newman, who has a history of drug arrests, claimed he put both of his hands under her chin and squeezed tightly for 3 to 5 seconds, then spit in her face. Charles Newman admitted he did it “out of frustration” and was arrested on a charge of battery.

In August 2019, police were again called to Charles Newman’s home. When they arrived, he asked that his daughter be administered a drug test because she was giving him “hell.”

In 2020, Charles Newman accidentally started a fire at his home when he was heating oil to cook hash browns.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cars with touch-screen controls as dangerous texting and driving

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that cars with touch-screen controls are as dangerous as texting and driving.

Lack of amenities at southern end of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on the lack of amenities in the southern end of The Villages.

Colorado state judges are Trump haters

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the Colorado Supreme Court for its decision to take Trump off the state’s ballot.

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Photos