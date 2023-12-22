Villager’s daughter known for epic custody battle lands back behind bars

A Villager’s daughter known for an epic battle with her father over custody of her son has landed back behind bars

Susan Elizabeth Newman, 47, was booked without bond on multiple probation violations Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She is best known for the custody battle with her father.

Charles Newman was barred from his residence in 2018 after Susan Newman, who has a history of drug arrests, claimed he put both of his hands under her chin and squeezed tightly for 3 to 5 seconds, then spit in her face. Charles Newman admitted he did it “out of frustration” and was arrested on a charge of battery.

In August 2019, police were again called to Charles Newman’s home. When they arrived, he asked that his daughter be administered a drug test because she was giving him “hell.”

In 2020, Charles Newman accidentally started a fire at his home when he was heating oil to cook hash browns.