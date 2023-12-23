73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 23, 2023
type here...

Terry Michael Moore

By Staff Report
Terry Michael Moore
Terry Michael Moore

Terry Michael “Mike” Moore, 71, Oxford, Florida passed away suddenly on December 11, 2023 at The Villages Hospital in Sumter County Florida. Mike was born on July 20, 1952 in Wildwood, Florida to his parents James Edward Moore, Sr. and Lovella Maxine “Lodi” (Dyal) Moore. Stepmother Carolyn (Baker) Moore.

He was a lifelong resident of Oxford, Florida and was very successful at doing whatever he put his mind too, he sold vegetables, trees, and shrubbery. Mike owned a garbage hauling company and was able to turn one person’s garbage into a treasure for another. Mike was of the Christian faith and attended Family Community Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

Terry Michael “Mike” Moore was preceded in death by: daugther: Tracy Lynn Moore. sister Pamela, Susan Moore Kleier ( Susie). Brothers: Rock Hudson Moore & Tony Leon Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years: June Moore of Oxford, FL; children: Michael “Mike” Moore and his wife Amber of Ellettsville, IN, Jason Moore and his fiancé Jenny Hickman of Bloomington, IN, Renee Moore Slayton and her husband Eddie of Virginia, Lacey Moore and her fiance Rudy Guenther of Sumter County, FL, Zachary Cody Moore of Sumter County, FL, step children: Michael Buchkovich and his wife Jennie of Ocala, FL, Russell Buchkovich of Ocala, FL and Peter Buchkovich and his wife Melissa of Belleview, FL; and Laurel Buchkovich of Belleview, FL; brothers: James Edward Moore, Jr and his wife Janice of Astor, FL and Gregory Allen Moore and his wife Laney of Oxford, FL; sister: Gina Marie Moore-Phillips of Seattle, WA; Grandchildren

Dylan Moore
Karrah Moore
Elyssa Moore
Kaleb Moore
Aden Moore
Allison Slayton
Addison Slayton
Gregory Guenther
Richard Guenther
Zachery Moore
Mattie Buchkovich
Taylor Buchkovich
Eleanor Buchkovich
Grace Buchkovich
Aubree Buchkovich
Jacob Buchkovich
Lucas Buchkovich
Samuel Buchkovich
Behr Buchkovich
Coralee Hamblen

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Family Community Church on January 20th 2024 at 10 o’clock am with Pastor Aaron Baum officiating. Graveside Service will be held following the funeral service at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida. Where he will lay to rest with family.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace – just like the man he defended

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace - just like the man he defended.

Cars with touch-screen controls as dangerous as texting and driving

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that cars with touch-screen controls are as dangerous as texting and driving.

Lack of amenities at southern end of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on the lack of amenities in the southern end of The Villages.

Colorado state judges are Trump haters

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the Colorado Supreme Court for its decision to take Trump off the state’s ballot.

Photos