Terry Michael Moore

Terry Michael “Mike” Moore, 71, Oxford, Florida passed away suddenly on December 11, 2023 at The Villages Hospital in Sumter County Florida. Mike was born on July 20, 1952 in Wildwood, Florida to his parents James Edward Moore, Sr. and Lovella Maxine “Lodi” (Dyal) Moore. Stepmother Carolyn (Baker) Moore.

He was a lifelong resident of Oxford, Florida and was very successful at doing whatever he put his mind too, he sold vegetables, trees, and shrubbery. Mike owned a garbage hauling company and was able to turn one person’s garbage into a treasure for another. Mike was of the Christian faith and attended Family Community Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

Terry Michael “Mike” Moore was preceded in death by: daugther: Tracy Lynn Moore. sister Pamela, Susan Moore Kleier ( Susie). Brothers: Rock Hudson Moore & Tony Leon Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years: June Moore of Oxford, FL; children: Michael “Mike” Moore and his wife Amber of Ellettsville, IN, Jason Moore and his fiancé Jenny Hickman of Bloomington, IN, Renee Moore Slayton and her husband Eddie of Virginia, Lacey Moore and her fiance Rudy Guenther of Sumter County, FL, Zachary Cody Moore of Sumter County, FL, step children: Michael Buchkovich and his wife Jennie of Ocala, FL, Russell Buchkovich of Ocala, FL and Peter Buchkovich and his wife Melissa of Belleview, FL; and Laurel Buchkovich of Belleview, FL; brothers: James Edward Moore, Jr and his wife Janice of Astor, FL and Gregory Allen Moore and his wife Laney of Oxford, FL; sister: Gina Marie Moore-Phillips of Seattle, WA; Grandchildren

Dylan Moore

Karrah Moore

Elyssa Moore

Kaleb Moore

Aden Moore

Allison Slayton

Addison Slayton

Gregory Guenther

Richard Guenther

Zachery Moore

Mattie Buchkovich

Taylor Buchkovich

Eleanor Buchkovich

Grace Buchkovich

Aubree Buchkovich

Jacob Buchkovich

Lucas Buchkovich

Samuel Buchkovich

Behr Buchkovich

Coralee Hamblen

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Family Community Church on January 20th 2024 at 10 o’clock am with Pastor Aaron Baum officiating. Graveside Service will be held following the funeral service at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida. Where he will lay to rest with family.