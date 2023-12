For the fifth Year, the Temple Shalom Social Action Committee distributed homemade cookies and cakes to the fire stations in The Villages plus the Villages Emergency Room and Cornerstone Hospice.

Temple Shalom members baked all the treats to honor our local heroes who had to work Christmas Day. They ranged from classic Gingerbread and Sugar Cookies to Mandel Bread and Macaroons.

The Temple started this custom to appreciate first responders who work year around and especially on Christmas Day.