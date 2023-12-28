We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Donnie Franklin Marcum, a respected Navy veteran and cherished resident of Fruitland Park, Florida. Donnie passed away on December 15, 2023. A native of Kentucky, he was a loving husband to Lee Anne Bennett Marcum and a revered figure in his roles as a brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

Donnie’s life was characterized by his steadfast dedication, warmth, and compassion. His service in the Navy exemplified his strong character, marked by honor and determination. His sense of humor and wise counsel made him a beloved figure, leaving lasting memories with everyone he encountered.

To commemorate Donnie’s life and legacy, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on January 5, 2024, at the Veterans National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Friends and family will gather at Eagles Nest Mobile Home Estates in Fruitland Park at 9:00 AM to travel together to the cemetery.

This service will be a moment to reflect, share stories, and honor a life that profoundly impacted many. Donnie’s departure leaves a significant void, but his spirit and the memories he created will forever remain a source of inspiration and comfort.