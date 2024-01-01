68.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 1, 2024
type here...

FHP looking for vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist on U.S. 301

By Staff Report

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public in the search for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 301 in Hernando County.

The 44-year-old bicyclist was riding at 6:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day southbound on U.S. 301 when he was overtaken by a vehicle believed to be a 2007-2010 model Ford Edge of an unknown color, according to an accident report from FHP. The vehicle collided with the bicyclist who was thrown to the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle continued to drag the bicycle down the highway for 350 feet “before it dislodged,” the report said. 

The driver left the scene of the crash without rendering aid. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

My country is great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident expresses great hope and faith in our country.

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos