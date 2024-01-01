FHP looking for vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist on U.S. 301

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public in the search for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 301 in Hernando County.

The 44-year-old bicyclist was riding at 6:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day southbound on U.S. 301 when he was overtaken by a vehicle believed to be a 2007-2010 model Ford Edge of an unknown color, according to an accident report from FHP. The vehicle collided with the bicyclist who was thrown to the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle continued to drag the bicycle down the highway for 350 feet “before it dislodged,” the report said.

The driver left the scene of the crash without rendering aid. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.