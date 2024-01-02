46.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Urban design must make environmental considerations a priority

By Joni Keefe
It is not surprising that we do not grasp the significance of trees. Their complex carbon exchange and role in the overall web in nature is simply beyond our full grasp.

Urban design must make environmental considerations a priority. Those communities who do will reap greater benefits than 100 Walmart shopping opportunities.

Maintaining clean air, water, and green-spaces make a healthy community.

Archaic zoning laws need review. Land value based on commercial density is a shortsighted play. 

Regenerative thinking is a must to restore communities. Urban sprawl has destroyed the heart of connective living and built a society dependent on vehicles. 

Design better and build wiser.

What value is a 200-year-old group of trees? It is a seed to build a green-space around a community that is not replaced with a token parking lot planting. Trees cool the air and soil provide habitat and food for birds and other, drive carbon into the soil and clean the air, absorb noise, soften the view. That is only beginning with their benefits to the locality.

Regenerative urban design is what we need not another parking lot corralling a store. Plan carefully.

Joni Keefe is a resident of Marion County.

