50.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

Villager flees to home of friend after series of attacks over the holidays

By Staff Report
Patrick Thomas Heilig
Patrick Thomas Heilig

A Villager fled to the home of a friend after a series of attacks over the holidays.

The woman fled on the night of New Year’s Eve to a home in the Village of Liberty Park after 57-year-old Patrick Thomas Heilig threw a piece of salami at her and struck her on the left cheek, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“I threw it at you to get your attention,” Heilig told the woman.

She also said that on Christmas Eve, Heilig had shoved her by her shoulder.

When deputies arrived at the home, the location of which was redacted from the arrest report, they found Heilig who was completely belligerent.

Deputies attempted to place him into a patrol car, but Heilig, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, complained he was too large to fit in the vehicle. A larger Chevy Tahoe model squad car was summoned to the scene, but Heilig continued to refuse to get in. He used his “dead weight” to attempt to prevent deputies from putting him the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So much water is being wasted in The Villages

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is astounded at how much water is being wasted in The Villages.

Trump belongs in prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident says that former President Trump belongs in prison.

Save water and stop development

A Lady Lake resident contends we must save water and stop development. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

Photos