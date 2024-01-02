Villager flees to home of friend after series of attacks over the holidays

A Villager fled to the home of a friend after a series of attacks over the holidays.

The woman fled on the night of New Year’s Eve to a home in the Village of Liberty Park after 57-year-old Patrick Thomas Heilig threw a piece of salami at her and struck her on the left cheek, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“I threw it at you to get your attention,” Heilig told the woman.

She also said that on Christmas Eve, Heilig had shoved her by her shoulder.

When deputies arrived at the home, the location of which was redacted from the arrest report, they found Heilig who was completely belligerent.

Deputies attempted to place him into a patrol car, but Heilig, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, complained he was too large to fit in the vehicle. A larger Chevy Tahoe model squad car was summoned to the scene, but Heilig continued to refuse to get in. He used his “dead weight” to attempt to prevent deputies from putting him the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.