Paul Randal Watson

June 08, 1941 – December 16, 2023

Paul Randal Watson (Randy), 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 8, 1941, in Martin, TN. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Aultie Watson and grandson, Cameron Moseley.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Carolyn, children Paul Terry Edwards (Eli), Shari Riepe (Eric), Sherry Watson, Paul Watson (Silvana), Tony Reed (Elise), Tonya Moseley (Greg), Tina Garrett (Garland). Grandchildren, Hunter, Erica, Suzanne, Tyler, Bria, Victoria, Stewart, Morgan, Nicholas, and Christian, great grandchildren, Chance, Cash, Lilah, and Luke. He also leaves his brother Dr. Jerry Watson (wife, Ann) of North Wilkesboro, NC.

Randy graduated from Martin High School and went on to earn his master’s degree at David Lipscomb Christian University. He won several medals during college being an outstanding gymnast. At the age of 14 he started on his journey becoming a bodybuilder. A few of his accomplishments were Mr. Tennessee, Junior Mr. America and many more. During the 50+ years he opened many health clubs all over the country. After retiring he decided to continue in the fitness field and started personal training. After being diagnosed with cancer he never missed a training session or his own training regimen.

After living in Charlotte for several years we moved to Sunny Isles Beach, Fl. He wanted to be able to play golf year-round. After every round he would relive every hole in detail. He would go to the driving range and come back and say, “Wow I just figured out something that will change my game forever”. We also lived on Williams Island before moving to The Villages. We lived in The Villages 10 years before moving to Del Webb Spruce Creek. He will leave behind many golf buddies and gym friends.

Randy was a devout Christian and loved our almighty Lord and Savior He loved his family and always had a kind word for everyone. One of his favorite times of the day was when he would sit in his office before breakfast and read his devotion. His nighttime routine was sitting on the sofa with our little dog (Ginger) and watching TV. Randy loved to tell jokes although sometimes he was the only one laughing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Village View Community Church in Summerfield, Florida. The Service will begin at 10 am on, Saturday, January 27, 2024. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages or to his church, Village View Community.