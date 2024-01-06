It is with great sorrow we announce the death of husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, Hans H. Thiemann in Ocala, Florida on December 6th, 2023 surrounded by family and good friend, Rick Newton.

Hans was born March 23 1944 in Riga Latvia, close to war’s end and grew up in his grandmother’s home town of Hildesheim Germany. At the age of 14, he reunited with his mother, Ingeborg in Detroit MI, where she had lived for 4 years working for British Airways. He attended high school and Wayne State University before being called to serve in the US Army in 1966. He took a commission after attending OCS in June 1967 and served at Ft Bliss, Texas until June 1969. Before returning to Detroit and rejoining the Bendix Corp, he decided to drive the Pan American Highway down to Panama with good friend, Spike Neesley, experiencing many sometimes harrowing adventures.

Although he met his future wife, Karen in 1968 in El Paso, they would not reconnect until 1975 and marry shortly thereafter then moving to Germany when Hans took a Chief Engineer job and living there 7 years. In Germany all three sons were born and the family would travel to several countries making life long friends.

Upon returning to the US in 1983 as President of company’s USA branch, the family settled in Atlanta for the next 20 years while Hans traveled extensively, until deciding to open his own business which he successfully ran until shortly before his death. His dedication to family and friends, amazing work ethic, and passion for life were admired by all that knew him professionally and privately. Hans was an extraordinary man who left an in-erasable mark on those who had the privilege of knowing him. He wore many hats during his lifetime, but worked hard to instill in his boys the importance of hard work and doing what was right, but his favorite title was Dad, Pop, Opa and Husband to Karen.

Hans and Karen moved to The Villages in 2004 and participated in many activities. He delivered meals for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen with Karen for many years and was especially fond of his Bridgeport neighbors, his Spades card group, and attending meetings and socializing with his Band of Brothers on Tuesdays at Sumter Landing,

Hans was an amazing husband, father, and friend and his legacy will live on through the love and values he shared with his three sons. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen, sons Peter married to Jenifer and granddaughters Parker and Emerson, from Bradenton, FL,

Edward married to Courtney and grandchildren Gavin, Liesl, and Lochlainn from Louisville, CO, and David now living in the area who joined his dad in his business approximately 10 years ago and is now successfully running his dad’s company that he founded over 40 years ago.

He will be greatly missed but has now joined his mother, Ingeborg and several good friends that have all recently passed away including Spike who he was forever grateful for teaching and allowing him to participate in Spike’s family’s sailing expeditions including many Mackinaw races.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 13th at 11am, 2024, Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, Rainey Trail with internment at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell on Tuesday, January 16th at 11am, 2024.

The only reason we feel such profound loss, is because we had such a profound blessing…How sad we are now but how lucky we were and how fortunate we are still to have all the stories and experiences and memories we shared…

The family welcomes all friends to attend one or both services.