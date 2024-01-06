68 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Tips are essential in human trafficking arrests in Florida

By Ashley Moody
This week marked the beginning of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As Attorney General, I am committed to ending this atrocious crime in Florida. Our Statewide Prosecutors work with law enforcement daily to stop traffickers and rescue victims—and have a near perfect conviction rate in trafficking cases.

One way we identify incidences of trafficking is through tips submitted by Floridians, so it is vital that we train as many people as possible to spot and report human trafficking.

Through our 100 Percent Club, we have helped provide anti-human trafficking training to more than 8,600 workers. Recently, JAXPORT became the first public port to join the club, with nearly 200 employees now equipped to spot suspicious activity.

Our Highway Heroes program has enlisted another 8,500 truckers to help State Troopers spot trafficking on the roadways and at truck stops. 

There is more work to be done. We will never end human trafficking in Florida without YOU.

To learn how to get involved, visit YouCanStopHT.com. To report suspected human trafficking to law enforcement in Florida, call 1(855) FLA-SAFE.

By joining our fight to end this atrocious crime, you can help stop traffickers, rescue victims and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

