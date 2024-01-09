77.5 F
By Staff Report
July 21, 1965 – December 21, 2023

Nicole Sabatini, age 58, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on December 21, 2023 at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1965 in Holden, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Marsha (Lane) Hurley.

Nicole is a retired call center supervisor and a spinning instructor. She loved Disney and her and her family spent the last 20 years taking vacations to Florida to visit The Mouse & Friends. They later moved to Winter Garden, Florida in 2021 from Worcester, Massachusetts and then to Summerfield, Florida in 2022.

Nicole was a marathon runner. She ran in six marathons; to include the Boston Marathon and the Marine Corps Marathon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marsha Hurley and sister, Lara.

Survivors include her husband, John Sabatini; two children, Brian Sabatini and Erin (Darren) Brown and brother, Lane (Jennifer) Hurley.

 

