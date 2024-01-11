Janet Pearl Rybinski

May 11, 1938 – December 29, 2023

Janet Pearl (McGinnis) Rybinski, 85, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away December 29, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages, FL.

Janet was the youngest of 6 children, born and raised in Medaryville, IN on the family farm owned by her parents, Ruby (Page) McGinnis and James Henry McGinnis. Janet is predeceased by her parents, as well as several siblings: Robert McGinnis (Oxford, CT), Rosemary McGinnis (South Bend, IN), Betty McGinnis (Medaryville, IN), and Carol Wash (Willow Springs, MO). Janet’s beloved sister, Evelyn Richards, currently resides in Mishawaka, IN.

Following the tragic death of Janet’s mother and older sister, Betty, Janet’s father later remarried. Janet is predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy McGinnis. Janet has 3 additional surviving siblings from this union: James McGinnis (South Bend, IN), John McGinnis (South Bend, IN), and Gloria Hudak (Granger, IN).

Janet has three children: Janine Fiedler (Oxford, CT), Joel Fiedler (Fruitland Park, FL), and Christine Sarasin (Oxford, CT). She is grandmother (affectionately known as G-Ma) to Kristen Landress (Charleston, SC), Maria Rivera (Jacksonville, FL), Karen Fiedler (predeceased, Waterbury, CT), and Matthew Sarasin (Oxford, CT); and great-grandmother to McKenna Landress, Maddox Landress and Reese Landress.

Janet is predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Henry Rybinski. They lived together in Beacon Falls, CT until retiring to Lady Lake, FL. Before retiring, Janet worked for many years in quality control. She was a skilled seamstress who has sewn costumes for theatre, as well as countless wedding gowns and outfits for family and friends. She enjoyed genealogy, gardening, and raising monarch butterflies, and was known for popping over to her neighbors ’yards to pull weeds for them. She was gifted at car and household repairs, which her family greatly appreciated. As a mom, she took her children hiking and fishing, ran a church youth group, and is somewhat famous for her rendition of the elephant walk from the Jungle Book movie. She will be remembered as a loving, strong, and independent woman, and will be sorely missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

2201 Spring Lake Road, Fruitland Park, FL

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.