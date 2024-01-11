54.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

Ulla Dietland Borger

By Staff Report
Ulla Dietland Borger
Ulla Dietland Borger

Ulla Dietland Borger
June 11, 1930 – January 05, 2024

Ulla Dietland Borger, of The Villages, passed away January 05, 2024. She was 93.

Born June 11, 1930, to parents Gustav Adolf Kunzelmann and Siegfried Ingebor Gunther.

Survived by her husband Robert F. Borger, sons Robert J. Borger and Mark E. Borger, grandson Robert W. Borger and great grandson Robert P. Borger, brother Gunther Kunzelmann, sister Heidi Schowalter and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Europe.

Born in Berlin during WWII one of eight siblings. The family escaped Germany to Sweden then Austria. Most of her childhood in Rumsa, Austria. Met her husband in Salzburg, Austria and were married for 68 years. A strong determined woman who will be missed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Give me just one reason for supporting Trump

A resident of South Sumter County challenges fellow readers to provide one reason for supporting Donald Trump for another term in the White House.

What happens to America if former president spins reality?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident worries about the future of America and “spinning” the truth.

How could you vote against that?

A reader from Winter Garden has a poignant reflection on the loss of rights under a tyrannical leader.

Jan 6, 2021 was not an insurrection

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer and debates the notion of an “insurrection.”

Photos