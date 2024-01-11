Ulla Dietland Borger

June 11, 1930 – January 05, 2024

Ulla Dietland Borger, of The Villages, passed away January 05, 2024. She was 93.

Born June 11, 1930, to parents Gustav Adolf Kunzelmann and Siegfried Ingebor Gunther.

Survived by her husband Robert F. Borger, sons Robert J. Borger and Mark E. Borger, grandson Robert W. Borger and great grandson Robert P. Borger, brother Gunther Kunzelmann, sister Heidi Schowalter and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Europe.

Born in Berlin during WWII one of eight siblings. The family escaped Germany to Sweden then Austria. Most of her childhood in Rumsa, Austria. Met her husband in Salzburg, Austria and were married for 68 years. A strong determined woman who will be missed.