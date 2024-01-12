Frances A. Ryder

62.5 F
By Staff Report
Born: September 8, 1947
Died: December 31, 2023

Frances A. “Fran” Ryder passed away Dec. 31 2023 at her home peacefully with her husband Dale and daughter Jennifer at her side.

Fran is survived by her husband Dale Ryder, one daughter Jennifer Ryder Shannon {Shane} granddaughter Katelyn Shannon Walker {Shelton} one grandson Dustin Shannon, and granddaughter Rosie and one great grandson Beckett Tiger Walker.

Fran attended grade school at ICS then attended MCHS and graduated with the class of 1966. After high school she worked at Humiston Keeling for a few years. Then she married Dale in the Catholic church in Morris June 24 1972. Fran sold Avon a few years. Fran also worked at Walmart for 15 years. then she worked at Halmark cards until her retirement.

In May 2010 Fran and her husband moved to The Villages Fran enjoyed driving her golf cart. She liked going to pool and be with friends. Fran enjoyed traveling to St. Augustine where her family lived. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter and granddaughters. Preceded her death was her parents Charles Pete Muffler, Frances Gilbertson Muffler, and one brother, Donald.

