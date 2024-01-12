Marc Allen Castonguay, 56 of Summerfield, FL passed away January 2, 2024.

Marc was born in Worchester, Massachusetts to parents Richard and Carmel Castonguay. He moved to Orlando, FL as a teenager, then to Summerfield, FL, 24 years before his passing. Marc went on to marry Samantha Gail Williams (Watford) of Leesburg, FL. They created two handsome, smart, loving boys, Bradley Tyler Castonguay, 28 and Bryce Alex Castonguay, 21, both of Summerfield, FL.

Marc did a stint in the printing industry, then followed his passion for automobiles and opened a successful Golf Cart business. Marc’s true passions were his boys, dirt-bike riding, antique cars and telling stories at backyard bonfires.

Marc was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons and former spouse, all of Summerfield, FL, sister, Terri Castonguay of Deltona, FL, partner of 4 years, Paula Lewis, of Orlando, FL, stepmother Kimberly Castonguay Crawford of Clermont, FL, and his beloved dog, Gus.

Graveside services for Marc will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, FL on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM.