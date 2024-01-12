Red Sox Nation to host former major league coach next week

A former major league baseball coach will be visiting The Villages at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center next week.

Brad Mills, Tito Francona’s bench coach from 2004-2009 and Houston Astros manager from 2010-2012, will be featured at a meeting for Red Sox Nation. During his tenure, the Red Sox won the Alabama wild card in 2004 and went on to win the World Series, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in four games.

Red Sox Nation will meet Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the recreation center, located at 2384 Buena Vista Boulevard. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and guests are expected to bring their own refreshments and snacks. Pre-registration is required at redsox-villages.com for members. After Jan. 12, it will be open to guests at $12 each on the website.

The club is accepting new members. For more information, email Info.RSNV@gmail.com or call 352-561-8411. Other options include their website, redsox-villages.com, or their Facebook page, Red Sox Nation – Villages.