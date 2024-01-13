61.6 F
By Staff Report
Peter Henrick
November 05, 1943 – January 05, 2024

Peter H. Henrick (80) peacefully entered eternal rest January 5, 2024 with his family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 5, 1943, son of the late Vincent and Rose (Paul) Henrick. He earned degrees from Thomas Edison College, Thomas College, and Nova University. Pete’s career began as a computer programmer and later became a computer technology Professor at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.

Pete and his loving wife Adele of 57 years retired to The Villages, Florida where they enjoyed seventeen adventurous and active years. Pete enjoyed a life well-lived exploring numerous hobbies that brought him joy. The Villages Wood Shop was his creative outlet to make countless works of art for friends and loved ones.

Pete cherished his family above all else. He is survived by his wife Adele, son Matthew Henrick, daughters Margaret McGregor (James) and Catherine Twiss (David), five treasured grandchildren, Michaela Bailey (Brandon), Parker and Sean McGregor, Lilliana and Lando Twiss, and many beloved cousins.

Animals were dear to Pete’s heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Leesburg Humane Society, 41250 Emeralda Island Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

