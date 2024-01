Cheryl Hansen

January 28, 1960 – January 07, 2024

Cheryl Ann Haskins Hansen, of The Villages, passed away on January 7, 2024. Born on January 28, 1960, she was 63.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Hansen and her father Benny Haskins. She is survived by her daughter Gabrielle Haskins, her mother Evelyn Haskins, her sisters Rebecca (Robert) Peterson, Debora (William) Vasilofski and Teresa (Gary) DeGiacomo. She is also survived by her stepchildren Renee Hansen, Michelle Hansen Rutledge, Dan (Sabine) Hansen, Rachel Hansen, Lauren (Eric) Tutsch. She is further survived by nieces and nephews: Jesse Martin, Bradley Martin, Cassandra Mac, Christopher Mac, Eric DeGiacomo, Alex DeGiacomo, Eliza DeGiacomo and Cayden DeGiacomo.

Cheryl graduated from Custer High School in 1977 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she was a cheerleader and in Naiada’s, the water ballet team. She graduated from Deaconess Nursing school, also in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cheryl was a Registered Nurse for over 20 years, specializing in Critical Cardiac Care/ICU and a Travel Nurse to Hawaii, Saudi Arabia and Japan. She had also worked in a burn unit and ER.

Cheryl was a vivacious and adventurous soul. She was born and raised in Wisconsin, she travelled extensively to Hawaii, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Taiwan, Texas, Maryland, Florida, and Mexico to name a few. She had friends in many, many places.