Jack L. Bigford

October 4, 1936 – December 5, 2023

Jack L. Bigford passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 in The Villages, Florida, after a brief illness. Jack was born in Bay City, Michigan on August 4, 1936 to Leslie and Lillian (Kirby) Bigford.

After graduating from T. L. Handy High School in Bay City, Michigan in 1956, he joined the Navy and served 4 years of active duty and 4 years of reserve duty. After leaving the Navy he worked for DeFoe Ship Building then worked at AT&T for 26 years until retirement in 1996. He was a life member of the Bay City Elks Club #88 in Bay City, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife Karen; daughter Anne Sullivan (Al Gerken); brother Lon Rule (Jackie), and brother Joe Rule (Barb); sister Marjorie Struble; son-in-law Robert VanGuilder; grandchildren Taylor (John) Hoffman, Shelby Sullivan, and Samantha Gerken; great granddaughter Rowan Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie Bigford and Lillian Kirby; brother Alan Bigford; daughter Jacquelyn VanGuilder; sisters Linda Bellottie, Patricia Moreau; and grandson Kody VanGuilder.

His passion in life was golfing, his children, grand children and was thrilled to welcome his first great granddaughter, Rowan. He loved helping people with their computers. He and Karen moved to The Villages, Florida in 1999 and made friends wherever he went. He was involved with his church, St George Episcopal Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held Fri., Jan. 26, 2024 11:00 AM at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, FL 32159 * 352-750-1010. Inurnment at Florida National Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials for Jack be given to the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla, FL 32784; www.humanelake@gmail.com or to the church.