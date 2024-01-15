68.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 15, 2024
type here...

Jerry Kopp

By Staff Report
Jerry Kopp
Jerry Kopp

Jerry Kopp, 77, of Columbia, Maryland, and formerly of The Villages, passed away on January 2, 2024 after a lengthy health battle.

Jerry was born in 1946 to Samuel and Irene Kopp in The Bronx, New York. He graduated from Tappan Zee High School in 1964 and then went on to study Mathematics at Hofstra University. After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He then went to work for the Internal Revenue Service and both the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Army in civilian capacities.

After retiring in 2003, Jerry spent his time in The Villages, Florida (Calumet Grove), playing golf, pickleball, and poker. He loved watching T.V. and movies, listening to music, eating all his favorite foods, and doing the newspaper crossword with Ann every morning. In 2018, he and Ann made the move back to Maryland to be closer to family.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents and brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter Sherryl and Son-In Law, Barry L. Hartman, Jr. of Severn, MD; his daughter Robyn and Son-In-Law, Raymond L. Jackson, Jr. of Columbia, MD; and three wonderful grandchildren – Zachary, Erika and Phillip. A memorial will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton, MD on January 16th from 4-7pm with special military honors being rendered at 4:30pm. He will be laid to rest during a private gathering at Maryland Veterans Cemetery (Crownsville, MD). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Jerry’s honor to the American Diabetes Association, St. Jude Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospital for Children.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

A Villager contends that there is room to widen the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is used as a weapon

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues The Villages Daily Sun is frequently used as a political weapon.

Battery upgrade appears to make my golf cart go faster

A Village of Pine Ridge resident explains a recent upgrade appears to be making his golf cart go faster.

Village of DeLuna resident says he wants to know about local crime

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he wants information about local crime.

Golf carts aren’t going that fast

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident reacts to news that the sheriff’s office is cracking down on speeding golf carts that have been mechanically enhanced.

Photos