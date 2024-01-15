Jerry Kopp, 77, of Columbia, Maryland, and formerly of The Villages, passed away on January 2, 2024 after a lengthy health battle.

Jerry was born in 1946 to Samuel and Irene Kopp in The Bronx, New York. He graduated from Tappan Zee High School in 1964 and then went on to study Mathematics at Hofstra University. After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He then went to work for the Internal Revenue Service and both the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Army in civilian capacities.

After retiring in 2003, Jerry spent his time in The Villages, Florida (Calumet Grove), playing golf, pickleball, and poker. He loved watching T.V. and movies, listening to music, eating all his favorite foods, and doing the newspaper crossword with Ann every morning. In 2018, he and Ann made the move back to Maryland to be closer to family.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents and brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter Sherryl and Son-In Law, Barry L. Hartman, Jr. of Severn, MD; his daughter Robyn and Son-In-Law, Raymond L. Jackson, Jr. of Columbia, MD; and three wonderful grandchildren – Zachary, Erika and Phillip. A memorial will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton, MD on January 16th from 4-7pm with special military honors being rendered at 4:30pm. He will be laid to rest during a private gathering at Maryland Veterans Cemetery (Crownsville, MD). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Jerry’s honor to the American Diabetes Association, St. Jude Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospital for Children.